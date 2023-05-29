Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,315 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

