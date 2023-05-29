Estabrook Capital Management Sells 322 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.93. 8,100,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

