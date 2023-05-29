Estabrook Capital Management Sells 343 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,588. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.