Estabrook Capital Management Sells 651 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NIKE by 260.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,911,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

