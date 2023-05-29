Estabrook Capital Management Sells 9,500 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. 4,485,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

