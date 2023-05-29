Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.40 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $73.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.40 or 0.00065942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,907.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00328048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00557662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00418471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,187,246 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

