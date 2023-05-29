Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

ERFSF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

