EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 431,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,551 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.52. 4,133,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

