Everdome Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and $635,259.42 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

