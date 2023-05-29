Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.4 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $40.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

