Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE EIF opened at C$54.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$40.65 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.67.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.