Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

EXPR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Express has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Express will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Express by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 286,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Express by 107.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

