Fanhua (FANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
Fanhua Stock Down 10.9 %
Shares of FANH opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $349.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.05. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.
