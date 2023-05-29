Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 13.2% in May

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,280,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 142,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 30.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,654,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,496,746. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 20,443,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 111.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,689 shares in the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

