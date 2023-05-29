Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 13.2% in May

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,280,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 142,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 30.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,654,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,496,746. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $7.85.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
