Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fastenal worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.