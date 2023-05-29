Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 1.38% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,845. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 986.95% and a net margin of 97.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

