Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.40% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $231,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.16. 1,516,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,018. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

