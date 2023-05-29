Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $37,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.93. 8,100,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

