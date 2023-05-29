Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $458.09 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.42% of S&P Global worth $458,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 65,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 56,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,109. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.05 and a 200 day moving average of $351.02.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

