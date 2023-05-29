Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 28,005 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,569,905 shares of company stock worth $2,773,479,413. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.42. 5,240,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,845. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

