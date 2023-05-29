Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 5,640 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.39% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $270,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

