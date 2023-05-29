Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 992,560 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,560 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 4.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.46% of Coca-Cola worth $1,268,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. 12,570,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.