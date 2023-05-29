Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $360,499.22

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.52 million and approximately $360,499.22 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,272.63 or 0.99976085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,509,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,250,186 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,409.46823735 with 35,337,652.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9925472 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $264,442.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

