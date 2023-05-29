Fetch.ai One Day Volume Hits $52.46 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $216.39 million and approximately $52.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,745,067 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.