Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $213.17 million and $44.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,740,811 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

