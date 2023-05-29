Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.94) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,159.38 ($14.42).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,445 ($17.97) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,654 ($20.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,324.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,880.95, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

