Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,284. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

