Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,311,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,381,000 after buying an additional 300,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

T traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 50,164,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,988,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.