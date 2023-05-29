Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.7% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

