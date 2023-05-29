Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,793 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,845. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,569,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,479,413 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

