Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

MMM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,490. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $152.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

