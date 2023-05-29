Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 127,770,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,057,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.