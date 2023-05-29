Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Asia 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

