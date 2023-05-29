Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.5% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

