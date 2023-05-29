Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 138,200 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Conagra Brands makes up 1.2% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after buying an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

