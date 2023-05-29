Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,830 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

MDY stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.78. 747,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,220. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.87 and its 200-day moving average is $458.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.