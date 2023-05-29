Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

