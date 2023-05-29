Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $49.86. 3,753,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,959. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

