Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$21.32 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Featured Stories

