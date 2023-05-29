Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,007. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
