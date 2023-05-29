Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,007. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.