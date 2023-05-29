Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRHLF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

