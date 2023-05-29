Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,353. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.