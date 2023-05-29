Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $221,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after buying an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 978,207 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 2,813,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

