Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.48 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

