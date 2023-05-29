Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $113.16. 14,923 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.