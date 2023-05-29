Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 178.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.70 on Monday, reaching $193.17. 162,061,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,877,672. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.71.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

