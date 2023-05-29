Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.48. The stock had a trading volume of 380,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,270. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.