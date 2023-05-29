Fruits (FRTS) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Fruits has a market cap of $4.45 million and $270,323.25 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

