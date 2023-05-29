Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 4,093 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,380,000 after purchasing an additional 313,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

