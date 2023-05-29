Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.57. 2,292,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

